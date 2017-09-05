/Unitedbank
Dan Hamrick arrested

Tuesday, September 5. 2017
Press Release
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Brad White

09/05/2017

At approximately 8pm on Thursday August 31, 2017, Lamar County Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at Hamrick’s Trading Post located at 1333 Highway 341S Barnesville, GA.

Mr. Dan Hamrick reported he had been robbed at gunpoint by two black males. The subjects fled the scene taking an undisclosed amount of money.

On Friday September 1, 2017 investigators re-interviewed Mr. Hamrick due to some inconsistencies with his statements on Thursday evening. During this interview Mr. Hamrick was made aware of evidence obtained during the investigation that did not corroborate his statements made at the scene or during the interview on Friday. Faced with this information, Mr. Hamrick confessed to fabricating the entire story. Mr. Hamrick has been arrested and charged with false statements and writings, concealment of facts, and fraudulent documents in matters within jurisdiction of state or political subdivisions.

Mr. Hamrick is currently being housed in the Lamar County Detention Center.
