Mr. David Kelley Ogilvie, age 51, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 at a Spalding County health care facility.Mr. Ogilvie was a lifelong resident of Barnesville. He was the son of the late Mr. Albert Rudolph Ogilvie and Mrs. Betty Jean McDaniel Adamson. Mr. Ogilvie was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and worked as a local dump truck driver. He was a member of True Vision Pentecostal Church in Forsyth Ga.
Mr. Ogilvie is survived by his Wife ; Pam Ogilvie of Barnesville, Daughter ; Misty Dawn Kelly (Dustin) of Barnesville, Son ; David Trey Ogilvie of Barnesville,3 Grandchildren ; Zane Ogilvie, Zeke Ogilvie, and Parker Kelly, Mother; Betty Jean McDaniel Adamson, 3 Sisters ; Patti Greenway (Glenn) of Elberton Ga., Paula Rose (David) of Barnesville and Karla Banks (Charlie) of Barnesville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. David Kelley Ogilvie will be conducted Thursday, September 7, 2017, at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverends James King and Charlene Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood cemetery.. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home in Barnesville on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 6 until 8 pm.
