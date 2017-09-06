By Walter Geiger
Fulfilling a campaign promise, Towaliga circuit district attorney Jonathan Adams has formed a team to launch a cold case investigation into the July 16, 1984 torture murder of Donna Ogletree Johnson. The new probe got underway in earnest Monday.
Adams met with members of the Ogletree family, including Johnson’s sister Becky Peterman, Aug. 18 to discuss his plans. Adams said he intended to bring in a retired investigator with no prior history working the murder to put fresh eyes on the vast but aging case file.
Retired FBI agent Jalaine G. Ward
Updated: Retired FBI agent to lead Johnson cold case probe
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
I pray for justice for the family.