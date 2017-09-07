Skip to first row site navigation
Robert Smith, Sr.
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Robert Smith, Sr.
Posted by
Staff Writer
in
Death Notices
Thursday, September 7. 2017
Robert Smith, Sr., age 86, formerly of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 after a long illness in his adopted home of Cleveland, Ohio.
