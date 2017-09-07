Buggy Days gets rolling Saturday

Buggy Days 2017 gets underway Saturday with the Buggy Days beauty pageant featuring the largest number of contestants in recent years.
There will be 128 naturally born females competing in 13 categories ranging from infants to senior citizens. The three youngest divisions – infants, babies and toddlers – have the most contestants.
Barnesville native Denise Burnette Hames, a longtime pageant official, has taken the reins as coordinator and promises to have some changes she thinks will be popular including a different stage set up.
Three professional judges, each certified with the Miss America organization, will be on hand throughout the day to select the queens and two finalists.
Buggy Days chairman Tim Turner will entertain the audience with trivia. Also featured will be the middle school chorus singing the Buggy Days song which was reintroduced last year, dancers with the Kim Ozier studio and soloist Hope Stone.
Starting at 10 a.m. at the Fine Arts Center, there are staggered stage times for the various categories until after 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
Festivities of the 44th annual Buggy Days continue Tuesday, Sept. 12 with Kids Night at Trojan Field at 4:30 p.m. Almost Anything Goes follows at 6:30 p.m. with teams of children and adults competing in a night of free spectating.
The Pinta Lodge #88 golf tournament will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Morgan Dairy Golf Course. Proceeds benefit the Georgia Masonic Children’s Home and local charities. For more on the golf tourney, see page 1B.
Friday there is the street dance, cornhole tourney and concert. The roadrace, parade, cars and fireworks are Saturday and the arts and crafts show is Saturday and Sunday.