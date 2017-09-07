Robert Smith Sr., age 86, formerly of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 after a long illness in his adopted home of Cleveland, Ohio. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Blanche Walker Smith, three sisters: Fannie Grace Robinson, Bertha Robinson, and Mary Character; and two brothers: Willie James and Albert Lewis.
Robert was married to Rosa M. (Underwood) Smith and they had four children. During his life, Robert served in the Korean War rising to the rank of corporal before receiving an honorable discharge in 1953. He was employed as a mechanic at Atlas Block for 19 years and he was employed as a Hydraulic Engineer at Ford Motor Company for 20 years. Robert and his wife also owned and managed R&R Smith Trucking and rental property. He loved family and was always willing to help a family member in need. Robert also believed in education and ensured that each of his children had the opportunity to pursue a postsecondary education.
A celebration of his life was held on Tuesday, August, 8, 2107, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 65 years, Rosa M. Smith; his children: Beverly Smith-Roberts of Cleveland, OH, Rosemary Smith of Atlanta, GA., Robert (Michelle) Smith Jr., of Cleveland, OH, and DeLora (Michael) Nabors of Columbus, OH; his grandchildren: Ronetta Smith and Edward Roberts Jr., and great granddaughter: Iysha Monet Johnson. Two brothers: Merrill (Mattie) Smith Sr. of Milner GA, and George Smith of Barnesville, GA; brothers-in-law: Willie (Jessie Mae) Underwood of Barnesville, GA, James (Carolyn) Underwood and Clinton Underwood of Atlanta, GA, and Kennie Underwood of Cleveland, OH; sisters-in-law: Lula M. Smith and MaryAnn Pritchett (Nedric) of Cleveland, OH, Betty Boone of Memphis, TN, Joyce Terry of Raleigh, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.