Cemetery tour Nov. 5 will raise funds for Greenwood preservation

The Greenwood Cemetery Preservation Association will host guided cemetery tours Nov. 5 to raise funds for ongoing restoration efforts at the historic burial ground.
Tours will begin at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will go on sale at the chamber of commerce beginning in early October.
Hallowed Ground tours will begin at the depot downtown with drinks and hors d’ouvres. Transportation from the depot will be provided.
Costumed characters and story tellers will be on hand at graves of Josiah and Amelia Holmes, Samuel and Catherine Ansley, Gideon Barnes, Ora Ann Hightower, Charles E. Lambdin, the Confederate section and the Walter B. Smith mausoleum.
Local historian and assistant city manager Tim Turner is coordinating the tours of the cemetery which was established in the 1830s. Josiah Holmes gave the original four acres of land for the cemetery and the land for the Methodist Church Episcopal South which is now First United Methodist Church.
Greenwood, originally known as the Methodist Cemetery, is maintained by the City of Barnesville.
Catherine Ansley’s is the oldest dated grave in the cemetery. She died in 1837. Her character and others will ‘come to life’ and describe their lives in Barnesville for visitors. “Many descendants will be playing their ancestors,” Turner reported.
Gideon Barnes (Dec. 2, 1791-May, 10, 1871), for whom Barnesville was named, and Josiah Holmes (1788-June 6, 1865) and their families founded the town.
“This will be a great event. Proceeds will go toward the enhancement and care of the cemetery. It’s a great cause and we are hoping for the community’s support,” Turner said.
Each tour will last about an hour. Tickets are non-refundable but will remain valid if the event is rescheduled due to inclement weather.