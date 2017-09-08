/Unitedbank
Updated: 9/11 ceremonies cancelled

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, September 8. 2017
Updated: 14 hours ago
Several ceremonies were planned for 9/11,Patriot Day, to honor the heroes an victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 but were cancelled due to weather brought by Hurricane Irma.

