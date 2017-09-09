Latest tracking data shows Hurricane Irma shifting to the west which is good news for the Georgia coast but this is still a dangerous storm.
LOCAL FORECAST (8 a.m. Saturday):
Clouds will roll in Sunday afternoon.
Rain will begin about 1 a.m. Monday. Rainfall totals expected to be about four inches.
Windspeeds at dawn Monday about 19 mph., topping out at about 42 mph. at 8 p.m. Monday. Higher speed gusts and short track, spinout tornadoes a possibility.
Rain moves out by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
At present only localized flooding a threat here.
Forecasts are fluid and can change. Prepare accordingly.
Northbound I75 evacuee traffic passing under High Falls Rd. Friday at dusk (top). Latest Irma cone modeling (bottom).
Irma track shifts west
