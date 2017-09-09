/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Northbound I75 evacuee traffic passing under High Falls Rd. Friday at dusk (top). Latest Irma cone modeling (bottom).

Irma track shifts west

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Saturday, September 9. 2017
Latest tracking data shows Hurricane Irma shifting to the west which is good news for the Georgia coast but this is still a dangerous storm.

LOCAL FORECAST (8 a.m. Saturday):

Clouds will roll in Sunday afternoon.

Rain will begin about 1 a.m. Monday. Rainfall totals expected to be about four inches.

Windspeeds at dawn Monday about 19 mph., topping out at about 42 mph. at 8 p.m. Monday. Higher speed gusts and short track, spinout tornadoes a possibility.

Rain moves out by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

At present only localized flooding a threat here.

Forecasts are fluid and can change. Prepare accordingly.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette