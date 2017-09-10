Hurricane Irma hit Florida as a Cat. 4 storm overnight and is headed our way, packing wind and rain.
Rain will begin about midnight tonight with four to seven inches possible Monday. Winds Monday will hit 40 mph. with gusts up to 60 mph.
With the westward shift of the storm, folks who evacuated the Georgia coast and came to this area may actually experience worse weather here. Such is the nature of hurricanes.
Local dangers remain flash flooding, downed trees and power lines, blocked roads and short track, spinout tornadoes.
Be prepared.
Irma track edges westward
