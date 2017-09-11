From Erin Cook, SRE:
More than 80 percent of our members (12,391) are currently without power from #HurricaneIrma across Bibb, Crawford, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.
Crews have been working steadily on restoration efforts since yesterday afternoon and all through the night. We ask for your patience as we temporarily suspend work due to unsafe conditions for our linemen. Our dispatch and rehab team are currently assessing damage and once the storm leaves affected areas, we will continue power restoration efforts as soon as conditions are safe to do so and our crews have rested. The safety of our linemen is our top priority.
We appreciate your patience and ask you to please call the outage hotline at 1-866-244-4890 to report your outages.
•••••••••••
Meanwhile, Irma has picked up speed and the track continues to trend westward. There is some clearing in southeast Georgia which is headed this way. The worst should be over by dark with a rain chance continuing through noon tomorrow. Winds should also diminish overnight.
This scene, a fallen tree which has taken power lines with it, has been replayed thousands of times in Georgia today. This one fell on Murphey Ave. in Barnesville Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: SRE has massive outages; suspends restoration efforts due to danger to crews
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks