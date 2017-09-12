Carol Trice Bates

Carol Annette Trice Bates passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Burial will be private. Rev. Mike Hardin will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Bates, the daughter of the late Obie Trice and Hazel Ann Fordham Trice was born December 10, 1955, in Barnesville, Georgia. Her husband, Jimmy Bates and her granddaughter, Raven Madison Bates preceded her in death. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her children, Will Bates (Theresa) of Lizella and Todd Bates (Calie) of Thomaston; sister, Liz Pittman (Bobby) of Barnesville; and grandson, Walter Bates.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family may be contacted at the residence, 1189 Josey Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.