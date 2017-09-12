From Erin Cook, Southern Rivers Energy at 11 a.m.:
Crews have been working all across our system since before daylight assessing damage and making progress. Power has been restored to approximately 1247 members but there is still have a long way to go with 11,867 still out. Five additional crews bringing a total 26 extra linemen are on the way from North Carolina to assist in restoration efforts as soon as they can get here today with 12 more linemen from Indiana scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning.
Members with a medical situation requiring a constant power supply are encouraged to make other arrangements in the event that it takes multiple days to fully restore power.
Crews are assessing damage in each county and should have a better idea of about how long full restoration will take. At least six broken poles have been reported so far, each of which takes several hours to replace. The help of the additional crews will definitely expedite progress but with roughly 70 percent of the system down, it will still take some time.
As of 10 a.m. today the total number of EMC (electric membership cooperatives) members without power across the state was 428,000 and Georgia Power reported 870,000 or roughly half of the residential customers.
Work will continue around the clock in an effort to restore everyone as quickly as possible.
••••••••••••••
From Holly Crawford at Georgia Power at 11:30 a.m.:
Georgia Power damage assessment teams are currently out in communities across the state evaluating widespread destruction from Hurricane Irma as part of the company’s first phase of the restoration process. Georgia Power must wait until conditions are safe for crews to begin power restoration and additional heavy rain or high winds may impact efforts. Additional challenges faced today include downed trees, blocked roads and bridges that must inspected by the state following flooding. The company advises customers that they could experience extended outages for days or weeks due to the vast damage from the storm and that regional and statewide restoration estimates will be available as soon as assessment is completed.
There are nearly 770,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power.
More than 8,500 cases of individual damage or trouble (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.
Damage and outages are widespread and across the state with the hurricane impacting service to customers around Savannah, Columbus, Metro Atlanta and beyond.
SRE dispatch center in Barnesville (Submitted)
Updated: Latest updates from SRE, Ga. Power
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks