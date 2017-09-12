From Dr. Jute Wilson at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday:
In light of power outages throughout the county and in two of our schools, Lamar County Schools will be closed to students and staff Wednesday, Sept 13. Athletic teams may practice at the discretion of principals and coaches. We hope all are safe from the storm and will contact you with plans for Thursday through email, social media, and the all call system.
Gordon State College has also canceled classes for Wednesday.
St. George's Episcopal School in Milner will be open as usual Wednesday.
