Mrs. Patricia Ann Lewis, 71 of Roberta Ga, died Tuesday September 12, 2017 at her residence.
Mrs. Lewis was born on October 28, 1945 in Thomaston Ga, to the late Grover B. McCullers and the late Nancy Myrtle Hicks McCullers. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Woodman of The World. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles B. McCullers, sister Nancy Binnion, and grandchild Emily Rebecca Lewis.
Survivors include her husband Mr. Clarence Lewis, sons Mr. Christopher Martin, Mr. Duane Martin, Mr. Felton Lewis, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday September 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Wednesday September 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Ann Lewis
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks