The Turners got ready for Buggy Days with a family portrait in an authentic Barnesville buggy owned by Joe and Pat Edwards. Pictured are (l-r) Marley, Savannah, Kelly and Tim. When Buggy Days 2017 is over, Tim is stepping down as chairman after 10 years at the helm. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Tim Turner overseeing his last Buggy Days

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, September 13. 2017
As an expert on local history and assistant city manager, Tim Turner is all about Barnesville. For the past 10 years, he has been all about Buggy Days as well, having taken over as chairman of the event for Dick Esco.

He is retiring from that position after this year’s festival. The chamber board of directors will have its hands full finding a replacement.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
