By Walter Geiger
Lamar County has been approved for $750,000 in community development block grant monies to construct a new center to house the local health department. The department is currently located in the dilapidated former Barnesville Academy facility.
The new center will be built on county-owned land at the corner of Redbud and Academy drives.
Architectural rendering of the new Lamar County Health Department building.
County gets $750,000 for new health building
