Architectural rendering of the new Lamar County Health Department building.

County gets $750,000 for new health building

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, September 13. 2017
By Walter Geiger

Lamar County has been approved for $750,000 in community development block grant monies to construct a new center to house the local health department. The department is currently located in the dilapidated former Barnesville Academy facility.

The new center will be built on county-owned land at the corner of Redbud and Academy drives.

