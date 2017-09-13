Lady Highlanders remain undefeated

The Gordon Lady Highlanders (6-0, 2-0) won three straight games last week to remain undefeated for the 2017 intercollegiate soccer season.
On Sept. 1, GSC hosted LaGrange College, coming away with a 3-1 win. Jillian Lander led Gordon with one goal and one assist while Jordan White and Skyler Bertram each added goals. Jordynne Godsey and Nicole Reynoso had one assist apiece for the locals.
On Sept. 2, the Lady Highlanders played at Covenant College and notched a 7-1 victory.
Coronel, Godsey, Bertram, Brittany Bruce, Ashlyn Halseth and Demi Kiker added goals for GSC while one goal was credited to the team as a whole.
Lander had two assists for Gordon while Coronel, Estrada, Bertram and Kiker had one each.
On Sept. 7, Gordon defeated Andrew College 4-1 on the local pitch.
Reynoso, White, Bertram and Kiker had goals for Gordon. Bertram added two assists while White and Michayla Barnes had one each.
Keepers Maddie Adams and Selina Abbott continue to split time in the net for Gordon and have allowed just six goals over six matches.
Gordon plays at Georgia Military Friday and returns home Monday to battle Covenant at 7 p.m.