As of 9 a.m., Thursday morning 2313 members remain without power. We have 106 linemen working to restore power across our entire system. Yesterday morning we started with 7109 outages and crews restored power for approximately 4796 members. We hope to make a lot of progress today at which point we should be able to make a better prediction about when we expect full restoration to occur. Crews are encountering countless trees on lines in areas that are difficult to reach with bucket trucks and broken poles, each of which takes an average of four hours to replace.
Breakdown by county:
Bibb - 304
Crawford - 148
Lamar - 401
Meriwether - 171
Monroe - 266
Pike - 746
Spalding - 109
Upson - 41
Thursday SRE outage eupdate
