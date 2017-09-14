FROM ERIN COOK, SRE:
Crews are steadily making progress with only 322 still affected at 5 p.m. but progress will likely slow through the night as they are encountering more broken poles and downed lines that serve a small number of homes or individual houses. They will continue working to get as many restored as possible but some may remain out tomorrow.
Breakdown by county:
Bibb – 48
Crawford – 31
Lamar – 17
Meriwether – 48
Monroe – 49
Pike – 90
Upson – 16
We appreciate our employees' hard work as well as all the help from additional crews and thank our members for their patience and cooperation throughout the week.
FROM NIKI SAPPINGTON, CITY OF BARNESVILLE:
The remnants of Hurricane Irma moved into the city early Monday morning bringing tropical storm force winds and driving rain. The city received the first call reporting power outage at 6:30 a.m. As weather conditions deteriorated, calls of power outages, downed trees and dangerous conditions increased. By Monday evening, the city was experiencing widespread power outages affecting 46 streets throughout the city.
City utility, public works, police department and fire department personnel braved the hazardous conditions to restore operations of the city. “Barnesville is fortunate to have excellent employees who work together in difficult times. Each and every employee was vital to the recovery. They went beyond their obligations to restore power to our customers,” city manager Kenny Roberts said.
Updated: Thursday afternoon Irma update
