Updated: Thursday afternoon Irma update

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, September 14. 2017
Updated: About an hour ago
FROM ERIN COOK, SRE:

Crews are steadily making progress with only 322 still affected at 5 p.m. but progress will likely slow through the night as they are encountering more broken poles and downed lines that serve a small number of homes or individual houses. They will continue working to get as many restored as possible but some may remain out tomorrow.

Breakdown by county:
Bibb – 48
Crawford – 31
Lamar – 17
Meriwether – 48
Monroe – 49
Pike – 90
Upson – 16

We appreciate our employees' hard work as well as all the help from additional crews and thank our members for their patience and cooperation throughout the week.

FROM NIKI SAPPINGTON, CITY OF BARNESVILLE:

The remnants of Hurricane Irma moved into the city early Monday morning bringing tropical storm force winds and driving rain. The city received the first call reporting power outage at 6:30 a.m. As weather conditions deteriorated, calls of power outages, downed trees and dangerous conditions increased. By Monday evening, the city was experiencing widespread power outages affecting 46 streets throughout the city.

City utility, public works, police department and fire department personnel braved the hazardous conditions to restore operations of the city. “Barnesville is fortunate to have excellent employees who work together in difficult times. Each and every employee was vital to the recovery. They went beyond their obligations to restore power to our customers,” city manager Kenny Roberts said.

“It is truly an honor to work alongside such dedicated linemen. They worked 41 hours straight to ensure power was restored to all city of Barnesville customers,” electrical superintendent Glenn Allen said, speaking of Leon Anthony, Jami Copeland and Scott Turner. By 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, power was restored to all city customers.

“I cannot put into words the gratitude that I have for all the city workers who worked tirelessly during the storm. Their dedication is magnificent,” Mayor Peter Banks added.

Citywide garbage, junk and yard debris removal is behind schedule due to the storm. We expect these services to be back on schedule next week.

If you experience power interruptions or observe dangerous conditions contact city halll at 770-358-0181 between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. After hours, contact the dispatch center at 770-358-1246.
