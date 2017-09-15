The Lamar County Trojans (0-3) play host to the Marion County Eagles (3-0) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. The Eagles, coached by Chris Kirksey, have wins over Schley County, Chattahoochee County and Pacelli.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines by Walter Geiger.
9:40 1st qtr.: MC 7 LC 0: MC 5-yd. TD run. PAT good. KEY PLAY: LC fumbled on its third play from scrimmage.
8:42 1st qtr.: MC 7 LC 6: Jonah Stout 73-yd. TD pass to Enrico Harden. Dawson Davis PST failed.
4:19 1st qtr.: MC 10 LC 6: MC 35-yd. FG.
END 1st qtr.: MC 10 LC 6
5::11 2nd qtr.: MC 17 LC 6: MC six-yard TD run. PAT good.
HALFTIME: MC 17 LC 6
8:04 3rd qtr.: MC 24 LC 6: MC one-yard TD run. PAT good.
5:13 3rd qtr.: MC 31 LC 6: MC 28-yard TD run. PAT good.
3:15 3rd qtr.: MC 31 Lc 13: Quay Parks 10-yard TD run. Davis PAT.
1:39 3rd qtr.: MC 38 LC 13: MC 5-yard TD run. PAT good.
11:42 4th qtr.: MC 45 LC 0: MC two-yard TD run. PAT good.
6:43 4th qtr. MC 45 LC 20: KP Brownlee 7-yard TD run. Davis PAT.
FINAL: 45-20
Trojan kicker Dawson Davis (10) knocks home a chip shot field goal during Thursday’s 62-10 loss to Troup County. Other Trojans in on the action are Michael King (61), Sean Smith (27), Colby Battle (64), Jonah Stout (18), Aderrius Barron (52) and Keilyn Tyus (11). (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Eagles roll 45-20
