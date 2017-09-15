Barnesville’s transformation to Wind Gap over the summer for filming of HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects’ may have been prophetic as Hurricane Irma battered the area in the days leading up to the vent, forcing the cancellation and postponement of several events.
But the weather has cleared and will remain clear for the main event weekend that gets underway today with the annual street dance Ritz Park at 6:30 p.m.
Christopher Deraney (center) shares his first Buggy Days memory in this week's print edition of The Herald Gazette. Family members posed in front of what was the landmark Deraney’s department store in downtown Barnesville. Deraney is now the chairman of the chamber of commerce. Living family members are holding portraits of the late (l-r) Rick Deraney Jr., Mable and Joe Deraney and Rick Deraney Sr. Gathered for the remembrance are John Deraney, Christopher Deraney, Ginger Deraney, Piper and Peyton Deraney.
44th annual Buggy Days gets rolling
