/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Christopher Deraney (center) shares his first Buggy Days memory in this week's print edition of The Herald Gazette. Family members posed in front of what was the landmark Deraney’s department store in downtown Barnesville. Deraney is now the chairman of the chamber of commerce. Living family members are holding portraits of the late (l-r) Rick Deraney Jr., Mable and Joe Deraney and Rick Deraney Sr. Gathered for the remembrance are John Deraney, Christopher Deraney, Ginger Deraney, Piper and Peyton Deraney.

44th annual Buggy Days gets rolling

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, September 15. 2017
Barnesville’s transformation to Wind Gap over the summer for filming of HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects’ may have been prophetic as Hurricane Irma battered the area in the days leading up to the vent, forcing the cancellation and postponement of several events.

But the weather has cleared and will remain clear for the main event weekend that gets underway today with the annual street dance Ritz Park at 6:30 p.m.

Featured acts are DJ Nay Nay, Gary Ware and Bill Kunst and Southbound with headliners Stereotype taking the stage at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets but coolers are not allowed. A corn hole tournament is also scheduled at the concert venue. The entry fee is $50 per team with cash prizes for the top two teams.

Saturday kicks off with the Buggython Road Race at 8 a.m. at Summers Field Park.

The arts and crafts fair opens Saturday morning as does the Kids Park.

The highly-anticipated Buggy Days parade begins at 2 p.m. with reigning citizen of the year Robbie Tenney serving as grand marshal.

Parade check-in starts at noon at Summers Field.

The craft fair runs through Saturday evening when attention turns to the rodeo arena on Roberta Drive for the annual pig chase and fireworks. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $3. The fireworks go off at dusk.

Sunday opens with a come as you are, community worship service downtown hosted by First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. The church is seeking volunteers with golf carts to transport worshippers and equipment from the church for the service. Call 770-358-1494 if you can help.

The arts and crafts festival runs through the afternoon Sunday as well. As always there will be entertainment downtown all through the festival.

Some 125 crafters will be here with booths offering food and drink of every description.

For more information on this year’ event, see the C section of the 9.12.17 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette