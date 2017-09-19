Lamar County property owners should have received their tax bills by mail last week. Local government anticipates income from tax payments in the amount of $13,224,888.54.
Lamar County tax commissioner Andrea Anthony reported her office mailed 10,230 bills. Taxes are due Nov. 15.
After that date, delinquent taxpayers will be charged interest in the amount of five percent every 120 days with a cap of 20%. Properties on which taxes have not been paid by March 9, 2018 will be subject to fi fa liens and sold at public outcry on the courthouse square.
The final millage rate increase was almost non-consequential. A person with a $100,000 property on which the assessment has remained the same will pay 12 cents more than last year.
NOTE: This story in the 9.20.17 print edition of The Herald Gazette has an error on the date taxes are due. Nov. 15 is the correct due date. The Herald Gazette regrets the error.
