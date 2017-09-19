The flagpole dedication originally set for September 11 but disrupted by Hurricane Irma will be held at noon Wednesday at the civic center. The remembrance is sponsored by the local Woodmen Life chapter.
In addition to honoring the 9-11 victims, law enforcment officers, firefighters and other first responders will be celebrated.
“Woodmen Life is proud to salute America’s heroes in this special way on the 16th anniversary of an event that forever changed our nation,” local chapter president Maxine Gibson said.
Irma disrupted flagpole dedication is Wednesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks