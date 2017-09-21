Mr. Billy W. Littleton, 83, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
Mr. Littleton was born January 9, 1934 in Barnesville; son of the late Charles Frank Littleton and Ruby Gertrude Knight Fowler. He was formerly employed at Lamar County Court House and was of the Holiness faith.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Littleton of Byron; daughter, Michelle McConnell (Larry) of Bainbridge; brothers and sisters, Gene Littleton of Barnesville, Patsy A. Cline of Griffin, Douglas Littleton (Linda) and Dale Hutto (Larry) all of Barnesville; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Billy Michael Littleton and Marty Robins Littleton.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Franklin Gibson and Rev. Bobby Callaway. The family will receive at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. before the service.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared in the guest book at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, 526 College Drive, Barnesville.