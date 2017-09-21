It's homecoming week at LCHS with events ongoing throughout the week. The annual homecoming parade will wind through downtown Barnesville this afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.
The 2017 homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime festivities during Friday’s matchup with Morgan County. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
Seniors on the homecoming court are Ashley Haddock, Alyssa Maisonet, Ja’Kyra Shannon, Kevoni Summers and Cheyenne Wyatt.
The court is rounded out by underclass representatives including junior Kamya Foster, sophomore Hope Stone, and freshman Faith Branham.
The old grads will be back for homecoming this week but one, Brandon English, was here for last week's game. A former Trojan wide receiver, English, Class of 1991, wore his high school jersey to the game. English, who now lives in Canton, won the 40-44 age group in the Buggython 5K the following morning with a time of 28:50.4. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
It's homecoming week; parade is today
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks