GSC search committee sets input forums today, tomorrow

The committee designated to search for and screen applicants to fill the presidency at Gordon State College will hold two public sessions this week to get input from the public.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and offer insight on qualities they would like to see in the next president and expectations for the person filling the vacancy.
Hour-long sessions are set for Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m. and Sept. 22 at 8:30 a.m. in room 123 of the nursing building.
Current president Dr. Max Burns will retire at the end of the year.
