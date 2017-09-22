Trojans battle Dogs at homecoming tonight

The Lamar County Trojans (0-4) battle the Morgan County Bulldogs tonight in the annual homecoming contest. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
The Bulldogs come in with a 3-1 record and have outscored opponents 140-71.
Coached by Bill Malone, the Dogs have wins over Greene County, North Oconee and Putnam County. Their lone loss came to Oconee County 30-22 on Sept. 8.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game and find out who was named homecoming king and queen tonight.
