Trojans battle Dogs at homecoming tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Top Stories
Friday, September 22. 2017
The Lamar County Trojans (0-4) battle the Morgan County Bulldogs tonight in the annual homecoming contest. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

The Bulldogs come in with a 3-1 record and have outscored opponents 140-71.

Coached by Bill Malone, the Dogs have wins over Greene County, North Oconee and Putnam County. Their lone loss came to Oconee County 30-22 on Sept. 8.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the game and find out who was named homecoming king and queen tonight.

