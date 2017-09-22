Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Burglars hit Shane's
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Burglars hit Shane's
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Friday, September 22. 2017
Shanes Rib Shack was robbed sometime between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. No one was in the restaurant at the time.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Debbie Adamson
about
Tim Turner overseeing his last Buggy Days
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 10:23 AM
Great Buggy Days Ambassador. Gonna miss seeing him out and about during the festiva [...]
Mary Garrison
about
44th annual Buggy Days gets rolling
Sat, Sep 16, 2017 - 03:06 AM
When I was a little girl, Mr. Joe would give me a quarter every time he saw me. He a [...]
lynn mccollough
about
Dan Hamrick arrested
Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 06:02 PM
Dan owns Trading Post,341,Stan owns Hamricks in town,College Dr. Twin brothers.
Recent Stories
Vallee, series win Emmy awards
Friday, September 22 2017
Burglars hit Shane's
Friday, September 22 2017
Trojans battle Dogs at homecoming tonight
Friday, September 22 2017
Forty years of rings
Thursday, September 21 2017
GSC search committee sets input forums today, tomorrow
Thursday, September 21 2017
Archives
September 2017
August 2017
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette