Vallee, series win Emmy awards

Not lost in all the political rhetoric at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards show were accolades showered on director Jean-Marc Valle and his limited series ‘Big Little Lies’.
Vallee spent part of this past summer in Barnesville directing the upcoming HBO series ‘Sharp Objects”.
Vallee got the Emmy for best director of a limited series. “Big Little Lies, won best limited series. The stars of the series also reaped awards including Nicole Kidman, best lead actress; Alexander Skarsgard, best supporting actor; and Laura Dern, best supporting actress.
Jean-Marc Vallee
