Man hit by train critical

Deputies were summoned to the scene off Andrews Road just after 2:30 a.m. after the Norfolk-Southern train master called for help.
Dep. Cynthia Patten arrived and talked to the train master who reported the train was running at about 40 mph. when he spotted a white male sitting on the tracks. He was unable to stop the train which struck the man.
Dep. Patten and other first responders began to search in the dark for Williams and found him on the north side of the tracks behind a residence at 224 Aldora St. Williams was bleeding from his mouth and breathing irregularly.
He was placed on a backboard and carried to an ambulance. He was then taken to the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 7 and Grove Street where the chopper landed to rush him to Macon.
Dep. Patten then located the victim’s father, Jonathan Williams, at a trailer park on Hwy. 41 North and informed him of the incident.
By the next day, Williams had been stabilized but was on a ventilator. He suffered pelvic injuries and facial fractures, among other injuries.