Sophomore defender Marisol Estrada of the Gordon Lady Highlanders moves the ball up the sidelines during a 9-0 win over Covenant College last week.

Lady Highlanders run record to 10-0

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
By Walter Geiger

The Gordon Lady Highlanders won three straight matches last week to run their record to a perfect 10-0.

On Sept. 18, coach Scott Henderson’s squad dispatched the Covenant College JV team 9-0 on the home pitch.

Gordon star Skylar Bertram had a hat trick in the books after just 10 minutes and took the rest of the night off. Nina Burgess added two goals and two assists for GSC.

Adding single goals were Cynthia Colonel, Sabrina Wright, Marisol Estrada and Ashlyn Halseth. Nicole Reynoso had two assists while Colonel, Wright and Michayla Barnes had one each.

Selena Abbott pitched a shutout in the net for Gordon thanks to her defense. Covenant never got off a shot on goal.

Gordon went to Andrew College Friday and came away with a 3-1win over the Fighting Tigers.

Bertram again logged a hat trick, scoring all three goals for the Lady Highlanders. Colonel and Jillian Lander each had assists for Gordon.

Maddie Adams was in the net for GSC and recorded four saves against one goal allowed on a PK.

Sunday the locals were back on the road at ABAC where they came away with a narrow 1-0 victory. Bertram had the only goal of the match early in the second half off an assist from Colonel.

Abbott worked the net for GSC and recorded two saves.

Gordon goes back to Andrew Sunday for a 2 p.m. match. The next home game is Thursday, Oct. 5 against ABAC. First touch is 6 p.m.
