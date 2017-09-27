Lady Highlanders run record to 10-0

By Walter Geiger
The Gordon Lady Highlanders won three straight matches last week to run their record to a perfect 10-0.
On Sept. 18, coach Scott Henderson’s squad dispatched the Covenant College JV team 9-0 on the home pitch.
Gordon star Skylar Bertram had a hat trick in the books after just 10 minutes and took the rest of the night off. Nina Burgess added two goals and two assists for GSC.
Sophomore defender Marisol Estrada of the Gordon Lady Highlanders moves the ball up the sidelines during a 9-0 win over Covenant College last week.
