Deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, working off a tip from the Jackson Police Department, recovered over $500,000 worth of stolen vehicles and other equipment Sept. 26.
Jackson investigators went to a residence located at 954 Community House Road, located a stolen vehicle in the front yard and called in LCSO investigators who obtained search warrants.
Kenneth Joe Taylor
Updated: LCSO investigators recover over $500,000 worth of vehicles, equipment
