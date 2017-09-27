/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Kenneth Joe Taylor

Updated: LCSO investigators recover over $500,000 worth of vehicles, equipment

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Updated: 10 hours ago
Deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, working off a tip from the Jackson Police Department, recovered over $500,000 worth of stolen vehicles and other equipment Sept. 26.

Jackson investigators went to a residence located at 954 Community House Road, located a stolen vehicle in the front yard and called in LCSO investigators who obtained search warrants.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette