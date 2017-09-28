By Walter Geiger
In the late 1800s, cotton was king in the South and textile mills sprung up to turn the bolls the weevils didn’t eat into consumer goods. As the mills flourished, mill villages were constructed nearby to house much sought after employees or operatives as they were called at the time.
One such village was the Aldora Mill village adjacent to the mill that bore its name.
This aerial photo, dated 1966, shows the expanded Aldora plant with what remains of the mill village in the foreground. The homes that remain in this section will be demolished or removed beginning next summer and the land redeveloped by the Town of Aldora.
