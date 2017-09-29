By Walter Geiger
Barnesville will soon have one less funeral home as big changes are coming with two of the existing operations Breedlove Memorial Chapel and Williams Funeral Home.
Joe Westbury, who owns the funeral home bearing his name in Jackson, is combining the two local parlors. The deal closed Tuesday.
Parties to the deal are (l-r) Joe Westbury, Phillip Breedlove and Rick Williams.
Updated: Big changes with local funeral homes; O'Reilly, BK coming here?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks