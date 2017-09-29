/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Parties to the deal are (l-r) Joe Westbury, Phillip Breedlove and Rick Williams.

Updated: Big changes with local funeral homes; O'Reilly, BK coming here?

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, September 29. 2017
Updated: 8 hours ago
By Walter Geiger

Barnesville will soon have one less funeral home as big changes are coming with two of the existing operations Breedlove Memorial Chapel and Williams Funeral Home.

Joe Westbury, who owns the funeral home bearing his name in Jackson, is combining the two local parlors. The deal closed Tuesday.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette