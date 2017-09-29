Mrs. Juanita Stokes Lovelady, age 73 of Milner passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Emory University Midtown Hospital.
Mrs. Lovelady was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on August 14, 1944. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Tommy Stokes, and Juanita Howard Stokes; husband, Marcus Lovelady. Mrs. Lovelady was a retired store manager for Subway, she was a member of Rock Springs Church, she loved to take long drives through the country gazing at the clouds and stars.
She is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Marcus “Red” and Donna Lovelady, Jr., Christopher and Marilyn Lovelady, Henry H. and Amber Lovelady, Timothy D. and Quinette Lovelady; sister, Mary Ellen Barney; brothers, Roger Stokes and wife Marilyn, Joseph Stokes; brother in law, Vaughn Lovelady; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Allen Imes PA-C and all of the wonderful medical staff that cared for Juanita.
Visitation for Mrs. Juanita Stokes Lovelady will be on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Greg Marsh will officiate. Interment will follow in the Lamar Memory Gardens, Barnesville, Georgia.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Juanita Lovelady by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
