/Unitedbank
/Eedition
First responders work to stabilize one wreck victim after she was cut out of a demolished Toyota Scion at Friday's collision scene at Buggytown Auction. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Wreck mars auction night

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, September 29. 2017
Updated: 5 hours ago
Comment (1)
A violent collision involving a Toyota Scion and a tractor-trailer rig at the entrance to Buggytown Auction on Hwy. 341 South Friday afternoon drew crowds of sale patrons who watched as emergency personnel cut one victim from the car.

The call went out at 4:41 p.m. Initial reports indicated two cars were stopped in the northbound lane when the Toyota came up behind them too fast. The male driver of the Toyota lost control, swerved into the southbound lane and the compact car was hit in the passenger side by the truck. The female in the front passenger seat had to be extricated and was lifeflighted from the scene to a trauma center.

The occupants of the Toyota, which bore a Clayton County tag, were reportedly students at Gordon State College. The tractor-trailer was owned by S&W Transport of Butler.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Annette Glenn on 09/29/17 at 08:29 PM
I pray for all of the people involved.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette