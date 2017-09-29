A violent collision involving a Toyota Scion and a tractor-trailer rig at the entrance to Buggytown Auction on Hwy. 341 South Friday afternoon drew crowds of sale patrons who watched as emergency personnel cut one victim from the car.
The call went out at 4:41 p.m. Initial reports indicated two cars were stopped in the northbound lane when the Toyota came up behind them too fast. The male driver of the Toyota lost control, swerved into the southbound lane and the compact car was hit in the passenger side by the truck. The female in the front passenger seat had to be extricated and was lifeflighted from the scene to a trauma center.
The occupants of the Toyota, which bore a Clayton County tag, were reportedly students at Gordon State College. The tractor-trailer was owned by S&W Transport of Butler.
First responders work to stabilize one wreck victim after she was cut out of a demolished Toyota Scion at Friday's collision scene at Buggytown Auction. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Wreck mars auction night
