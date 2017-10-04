/Unitedbank
Ryla Traylor of the Lady Trojans strokes a solo home run earlier this season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Lady Trojans play for title today

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
The LC Lady Trojans (14-4, 7-0) dispatched Temple 14-0 Tuesday to set up a showdown with old nemesis Heard County today at Aldora Field for the Region 5AA softball title.

UPDATE: LC made critical errors, could not get the clutch hit, lost star catcher Cayla Bishop to a finger/hand injury and lost 5-4 in eight innings. They are still the #1 seed and host playoff action here Saturday.

It will be LC’s Senior Night. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with first pitch at 5:30 p.m.

The winner will take home the region crown and own home field advantage for the playoffs which begin this weekend.

Lamar has moved into the #2 slot in the most recent Class AA softball rankings behind Rockmart. Heard is unranked.
