The 150th anniversary of your local newspaper kicks off this week with a celebration planned for the next 150 days.
The celebratory theme is ‘150 Years Together’ as the staff of The Herald Gazette recognizes this milestone was reached through the support and readership of the people of Barnesville-Lamar County today and through the past 150 years.
Today’s Herald Gazette marks the 7,821st issue of Barnesville’s newspaper.
The Barnesville News-Gazette was founded by E.T. Pound and Charles Lambdin in February of 1867. Despite many changes of hands, wars, the depression, recessions and natural disasters, there has been a weekly newspaper published since then.
The husband and wife team of Walter and Laura Geiger have been the longest serving managers leading The Herald Gazette for over 38 years and publishing 2,011 editions to date.
Starting for a year in 1891, B.H. Hardy returned in 1905 until 1941. Bill Dennis served for 33 years from 1945 to 1978.
The founders charged $2 a year for a subscription. Now it is only $25 and combines print and online editions. Through Monday, Oct. 16, a 52-week subscription may be purchased for $15.0 for those who say ‘Sesquicentennial or 150 years’.
A commemorative edition highlighting Barnesville-Lamar, its businesses and people over the past 150 years is planned for November. Starting with this edition, there will be weekly promotions calling for reader input and submissions.
The question of the week is ‘What I love about Barnesville-Lamar County.’?
Let us know what you love about Barnesville-Lamar County by calling us at 770-358-NEWS or e-mailing your submission to derek@barnesville.com. You may also participate via the comments sections of this post.
