By Walter Geiger
Good detective work and a timely social media post led Lamar County investigators to a residence at 954 Community House Rd. in Redbone Sept. 26 where they recovered $500,000 worth of stolen vehicles and other equipment and made one arrest.
The string of events leading to the raid began with a traffic stop in Pike County where Howard Jeffrey Stanley, 50, was arrested for driving on the wrong side of the road. At the time, Stanley was driving a truck registered to Kenneth Joe Taylor, 48, of the Community House Road address. Stanley had outstanding warrants from Bartow County and was arrested. The vehicle he was driving was turned over to a female passenger, 35-year-old Tasha Quinn, at his request. A mask like one worn during the theft was seen in the vehicle.
Those arrested are (l-r) Tasha Quinn, 35; Howard Jeffrey Stanley, 50; and Kenneth Joe Taylor, 48.
Details emerge on Redbone equipment theft ring
