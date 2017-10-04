The Gordon Lady Highlanders returned to action Sunday after a week-long break and defeated Andrew College 2-0 on the road.
Andrew fell victim to an own goal in the first half and Gordon was credited with a team goal in the second half of the win which ran their record to a perfect 11-0.
Gordon hosts ABAC here Thursday. First touch is set for 6 p.m. at the GSC field. The locals are on the road Saturday at Motlow State and play at Martin Methodist Sunday.
Lady Highlanders remain undefeated
