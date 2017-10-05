A 39-year-old Meansville man was denied bond in Lamar superior court September 28 on a string of charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly intentionally ran over his wife with his vehicle.
Jamie Earl Turner, of 227 Pitts Rd., is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and reckless conduct. The indictment against him alleges he used a vehicle to “strike, knock down and run over” Stacey Turner causing disfiguration.
Jamie Earl Turner in court. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
