/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Jamie Earl Turner in court. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Meansville man denied bond after running wife down with car

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, October 5. 2017
Updated: 2 hours ago
A 39-year-old Meansville man was denied bond in Lamar superior court September 28 on a string of charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly intentionally ran over his wife with his vehicle.

Jamie Earl Turner, of 227 Pitts Rd., is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and reckless conduct. The indictment against him alleges he used a vehicle to “strike, knock down and run over” Stacey Turner causing disfiguration.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette