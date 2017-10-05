The Lamar County Trojans (0-5) travel to LaGrange tonight to battle the undefeated Callaway Cavaliers (5-0) at Callaway Stadium in the region opener for both squads. Both teams were off last week.
The Cavs are ranked #5 in Class AA.
4:46 1st qtr.: LC 7 Callaway 0: Jonah Stout 11-yd. TD pass to Enrico Harden. Dawson Davis PAT.
3:45 1st qtr.: LC 7 Callaway 7: DJ Atkins 36-yd. TD run. PAT good.
:53.6 1st qtr.: Callaway 14 LC 7: Cavs 29-yd interception return for TD. PAT good.
10:26 2nd qtr.: Callaway 21 LC 7: Cavs 19-yd. TD run. PAT good.
2:55 2nd qtr.: Callaway 28 LC 7: Callaway 39- yd. TD pass on flea flicker. PAT good.
10:20 3rd qtr.: Callaway 35 LC 7: Cavs 34-yd. TD run. PAT good.
7:45 3rd qtr.: Callaway 42 LC 7: Cavs 29-yd. TD run. PAT good.
:45.6 4th qtr.: Callaway 48 LC 7: Cavs 73-yd. TD pass. PAT fail.
FINAL: 48-7
Trojan quarterback Jonah Stout tries to evade pressure from a Troup defensive end on Lamar's last visit to Callaway Stadium Sept. 7. That contest ended with a lopsided 62-10 loss to the Tigers.
