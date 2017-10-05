The Lamar County Trojans (0-5) travel to LaGrange tonight to battle the undefeated Callaway Cavaliers (5-0) at Callaway Stadium in the region opener for both squads. Both teams were off last week.
The Cavs are ranked #5 in Class AA by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Callaway is coached by Pete Wiggins (109-40) who is in his 13th year at the school, his only head coaching job. The Cavs have outscored opponents 173-60 over five games.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
Trojan quarterback Jonah Stout tries to evade pressure from a Troup defensive end on Lamar's last visit to Callaway Stadium Sept. 7. That contest ended with a lopsided 62-10 loss to the Tigers.
Trojans battle #5 Cavs in LaGrange tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks