The threat of rain and wind from Hurricane Nate for the weekend prompted changes in the schedule for the Region 5AA softball tournament which will be played at Aldora Field here. Action was to begin Saturday morning but will instead begin Friday afternoon.
The top-seeded LC Lady Trojans will face #4 Temple at 3:30 P.M. with #2 Heard taking on #3 Callaway at 5:30 p.m.
Second round action begins Saturday morning with the third place game at 11 a.m. followed by the title game at 1 p.m.
Lamar will play without star catcher Cayla Bishop who broke a bone in her hand in Wednesday's game. Bishop underwent surgery Thursday for the fracture.
Hurricane alters softball tourney schedule
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks