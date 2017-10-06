/Unitedbank
Updated: Hurricane alters softball tourney; Lady Trojans advance

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 6. 2017
Updated: 7 hours ago
The threat of rain and wind from Hurricane Nate for the weekend prompted changes in the schedule for the Region 5AA softball tournament which is being played at Aldora Field here. Action was to begin Saturday morning but began Friday afternoon due to the rain threat.

UPDATE: In Friday's action, the top-seeded LC Lady Trojans routed #4 Temple 16-2 while #2 Heard narrowly defeated #3 Callaway.

Second round action begins Saturday morning with the third place game featuring Callaway and Temple at 11 a.m. followed by the title game pitting Lamar against Heard at 1 p.m.

Lamar is playing in the postseason without star catcher Cayla Bishop who broke a bone in her hand in Wednesday's game. Bishop underwent surgery Thursday for the fracture.



