Mr. Herman Eugene Parker, age 74 of Griffin, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Mr. Parker was born on September 15, 1943 in Griffin, Ga. He is preceded in death by his parents J.V. Parker and Olivia Pierce Parker and father in law, James Snow. He was a 1963 graduate of Griffin High School and served in the National Guard for four years. After graduating from the police academy in 1969, he began his career with the Griffin Police Department. Herman earned a degree from Gordon College in Criminology while working his way through each of the ranks, then retiring as Assistant Chief of Police after 35 years of service. After retiring from the City of Griffin, he joined the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, where he served as Lieutenant until 2008. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Orchard Hill, Police Officer’s Association of Georgia, was a former member of Meridian Masonic Lodge #26 and the Georgia Film Commission for locations, where he was known as the “Movie Man”. While working in the film industry, he was honored to serve as head of security and bodyguard for many famous people in the industry, such as; Johnny Cash, Andy Griffith, Burt Reynolds, Mary Tyler Moore and many more. He gained recognition for being the location scout for the first major movies filmed in Griffin and the State of Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Snow Parker; daughter, Traci Parker Welch; grandchildren, Rachelmae Welch and Adrianna Welch; chosen daughter, Cathy Dillard; brother, Terry Parker and wife, Ann; niece, Jenna Parker; nephew, Brent Parker; mother in law, Magalene Snow; God-daughters, Kimberlee Huckaby and Alisa Huckaby; special friends Marsha and Larry Huckaby; several cousins.
A visitation for Mr. Herman E. Parker will be on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westwood Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith Christian Academy, 167 Hwy 41 N., Barnesville.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Herman E. Parker by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
