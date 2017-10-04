/Unitedbank
Found jewelry

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Features
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
Updated: 6 hours ago
Found approximately 1 year ago in Roses parking lot on the outside sidewalk. Please contact Barnesville police department at 770-358-1234.
