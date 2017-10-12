Police report

Between Tuesday, October 3 and Monday, October 9 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Jamira Dumas, 25, 108 College Drive, Barnesville, theft by receiving stolen property and forgery;
Demarcus Jenkins, 26, 112 1st Street, Barnesville, theft by receiving stolen property and forgery;
Sebastian Haygood, 46, 121 Carey J. Buckner Street, Barnesville, theft by receiving stolen property and forgery;
Angela Williamson, 44, 228 Barnesville Avenue, Barnesville, conspiracy to commit a crime and theft by receiving stolen property;
Jaquan Smith, 19, 506 Bell Homes, Dublin, failure to maintain lane and driving on suspended license;
Siemeon Sneed, 19, 401 Emily Court, Stockbridge, disorderly;
Marlon McLoed, 40, 125 Ponderosa Lane, Barnesville, giving false name to officer, theft by receiving stolen property and warrants out of Florida;
Leslie Frianela, 35, 125 Ponderosa Lane, Barnesville, obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property;
Kyle Landreth, 46, homeless, forgery and theft by receiving stolen property.
There were 249 calls for service including: one fight, 136 security checks, two thefts, three prowlers, one welfare check, one burglary, seven domestics, one foot patrol, 16 suspicious persons/vehicles, three speeding, seven accidents, six escorts, three alarms and one harassing phone call.
They issued 45 citations including: one no tag, one driving on suspended license, one driving without a license, one no license on person, one expired driver’s license, two no proof of insurance, one noise violation, one driving with suspended tag, one failure to stop for school bus, 22 speeding, one failure to maintain lane, two failure to stop, two headlight violations, one tag light violation, one seat belt violation, one giving false name to officer, one disorderly, two obstruction and two theft by receiving stolen property.