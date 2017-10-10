A boy, about 12 years old, drowned Tuesday morning at High Falls State Park. The victim and another, older boy vanished and a search helicopter was called in.
The crew in the chopper spotted the body of the younger boy and the older one stranded in the river at the base of the falls. At 1:30 p.m., a water rescue was underway to move him to safety.
UPDATE: VICTIMS IDENTIFIED:
Monroe County EMA Director Matt Perry has identified the victim as 12-year-old Christian Burdette.
Crews were able to rescue his brother, 17-year-old James Burdette, thanks to the efforts of agencies from multiple surrounding counties.
UPDATE: THE TEEN STRANDED ON THE ROCK IN THE RIVER HAS BEEN RESCUED ALIVE.
STATEMENT FROM MONROE COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES:
MCES units are on scene at High Falls State Park for a water rescue.
The initial dispatch was for 2 people in the water below the falls.
MCES Rescue 2 was first on scene and located the 2 children. Sadly, one is deceased.
The other child is alive on the rocks, but due to current water conditions, fire-rescue is unable to reach him at this time. They are continuing to try. MCES has called for a GSP helicopter and the Macon-Bibb swift-water dive team to assist in the rescue.
Please avoid the area if you can, to allow plenty of room for rescuers and equipment.
Also, please keep the victims, their family, and our first-responders in your prayers during this difficult time.
More updates as they become available.
More to follow.....
Updated: Boy drowns at High Falls; brothers identified
